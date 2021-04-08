Insider Selling: Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) SVP Sells 41,666 Shares of Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,066,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,666,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lucy Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of Casa Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of Casa Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $783.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 283,111 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 444,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 3,309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 23,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

