Michael Arntz Sells 7,500 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $486,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $41,760.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Michael Arntz sold 27,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $2,088,180.00.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,932,000 after buying an additional 204,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,803,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,013,000 after buying an additional 47,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.