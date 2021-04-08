Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 214.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in NetEase by 370.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 564,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,060,000 after buying an additional 444,436 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 403.2% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 845,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,004,000 after buying an additional 677,737 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTES. Barclays lifted their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $103.39 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $134.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average of $101.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

