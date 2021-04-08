American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 715,375 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 950,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 204,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 55,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRA. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

PRA opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

