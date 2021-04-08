American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Brookline Bancorp worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

