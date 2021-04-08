Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ (CNST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.88.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $584,385.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $584,385.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,473 shares of company stock worth $1,340,479. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 411,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 137,780 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,005,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after buying an additional 131,597 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

