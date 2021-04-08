Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.19 Million Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of InterDigital worth $18,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in InterDigital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in InterDigital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,210 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in InterDigital by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 126,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in InterDigital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

InterDigital stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.