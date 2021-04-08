ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Valhi by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Valhi by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valhi alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VHI opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Valhi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $643.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.