AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on AltaGas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

ALA opened at C$21.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$13.72 and a 12 month high of C$21.68.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

