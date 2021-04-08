ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Airgain as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Airgain by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

In related news, SVP Morad Sbahi acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $63,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,504,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AIRG opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95. Airgain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.92 million, a P/E ratio of -99.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

