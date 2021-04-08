Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $45,105,840.00. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,845,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,943,825 shares of company stock worth $188,311,165 over the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $86.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,885.70 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

