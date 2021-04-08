Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $157.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,430.40, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

