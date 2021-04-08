Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

