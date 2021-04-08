Hovde Group Downgrades ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Market Perform

Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

SFBS opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $4,681,380.00. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $11,163,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 189,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

