Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

MCHX opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.85. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marchex by 416.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

