Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.36. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

