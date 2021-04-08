OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Get OptiNose alerts:

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $185.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 69,109 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.