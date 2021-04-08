Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DISCA. Bank of America downgraded Discovery from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Discovery by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

