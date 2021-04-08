Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 736.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 837,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 737,508 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,509,000 after purchasing an additional 471,900 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,784,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,493,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,746,000 after purchasing an additional 246,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.96. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

