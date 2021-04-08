Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCV stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

