Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,775 Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $2,691,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLNK opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.31 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.