Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 4,165 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period.

RGT stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

