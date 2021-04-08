Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,064 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 502.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 175,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

