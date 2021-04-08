Stifel Financial Corp Buys 4,972 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,609 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

DKS stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $84.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,476.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,362 shares of company stock worth $11,888,467. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

