American International Group Inc. Sells 569 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Model N by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 805,240 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Model N by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Model N by 3,456.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 660,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Model N by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $320,375.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,192.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,727 shares of company stock worth $1,292,935. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

