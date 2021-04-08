Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 394,993 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 25,899 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 225,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 74,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581 in the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

