American International Group Inc. Sells 935 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NextGen Healthcare worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $495,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,527.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $204,846.06. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,446 shares of company stock worth $1,670,926. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.01, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

