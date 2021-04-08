Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Sells $561,019.50 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $561,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wedbush began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

