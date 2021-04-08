Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Sells $642,733.45 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,126.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark J. Schmitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,110 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $152,125.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

