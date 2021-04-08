Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Leslie’s stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 58.19.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $299,000.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

