Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

ICHR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

ICHR opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. Ichor has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,500 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

