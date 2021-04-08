Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $434.65 million, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth $2,520,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 150,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

