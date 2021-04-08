Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

NASDAQ MATW opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Matthews International news, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter valued at $1,836,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at $11,062,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

