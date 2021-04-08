Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $733,043.75 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.65, for a total transaction of $733,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total transaction of $424,627.50.

On Friday, March 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67.

On Monday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $632,790.72.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $477,117.03.

On Monday, February 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total transaction of $441,608.75.

On Monday, February 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $748,125.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total transaction of $230,507.40.

NYSE:ANET opened at $307.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $326.60. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

