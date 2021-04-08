Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Silverback Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.88). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

