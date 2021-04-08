Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SRGA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.33.

NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $231.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.21. Surgalign has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Scott Durall acquired 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 460,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Stolper acquired 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,143 shares in the company, valued at $162,214.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,158,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,306 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRGA. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth $11,315,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth $8,676,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth $1,918,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth $1,354,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

