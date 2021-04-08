Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MERC. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -325.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,589,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth $721,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

