Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 144.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,125 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Tlwm purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

