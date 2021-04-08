LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.58% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 926.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSEU opened at $34.93 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $35.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18.

