LPL Financial LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,329 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 41,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of InMode by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 66,249 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of InMode by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 142,002 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $80.46.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

