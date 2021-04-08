Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Waters by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Waters by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 11,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Waters by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after acquiring an additional 67,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Waters by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.27.

Waters stock opened at $296.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $304.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

