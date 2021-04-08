LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,755 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 210,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 559.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 111,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 94,934 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 295,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $187.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.25.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

