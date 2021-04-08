SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $51.13 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.