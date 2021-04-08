LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.