The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 847 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

