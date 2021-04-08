The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,687 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

