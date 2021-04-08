The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $756,000 Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Independence Realty Trust worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

