Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYM. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 157,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 180,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

BYM opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

