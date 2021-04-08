Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

