Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $593,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJO. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.

